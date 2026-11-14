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🍽️ Gainesville GA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
Gainesville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.
Server – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-energy sports bar vibe with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and lots of training and growth options. Great fit if you enjoy talking with guests, moving fast, and want strong corporate-style benefits for a serving job.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: B Elite Transport
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour
Back-of-house role helping prep food, run food, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good for someone who likes teamwork and staying busy, with some flexibility to help both kitchen and guest areas.
Server
- Employer: Carswell Restaurant Group
- Location: Gainesville, GA 30501
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.04 – $22.00 per hour
Front-of-house serving role focused on guest experience and upselling with one of the higher listed pay ranges in town. Ideal if you already have serving skills and want to earn more in a busy dining setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often have room to train and move people into better-fit roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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