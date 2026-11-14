Gainesville’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy sports bar vibe with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and lots of training and growth options. Great fit if you enjoy talking with guests, moving fast, and want strong corporate-style benefits for a serving job.

Employer: B Elite Transport

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour

Back-of-house role helping prep food, run food, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good for someone who likes teamwork and staying busy, with some flexibility to help both kitchen and guest areas.

Employer: Carswell Restaurant Group

Location: Gainesville, GA 30501

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.04 – $22.00 per hour

Front-of-house serving role focused on guest experience and upselling with one of the higher listed pay ranges in town. Ideal if you already have serving skills and want to earn more in a busy dining setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often have room to train and move people into better-fit roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.