Sales and marketing roles around Gainesville, GA are looking strong right now, from local finance to national insurance groups. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation

1st Franklin Financial Corporation Location: Gainesville, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.99 per hour

This role mixes customer service and sales in a busy local loan office. You’ll help customers with personal loans, recommend products, make collection calls, and work closely with the branch manager while earning hourly pay plus access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Gainesville residents)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

This is a 100% remote life insurance sales role with a flexible schedule. You’ll meet clients online, explain life insurance options, and use a proven national sales system, with performance-based commissions, bonuses, and ongoing training and mentorship.

Employer: Summit Consulting, LLC (Great American Insurance Group)

Location: Gainesville, GA (also options in Lakeland, FL or Baton Rouge, LA)

(also options in Lakeland, FL or Baton Rouge, LA) Type: Full-time

This role is all about growing workers’ comp business through independent agents. You’ll build agency relationships, create marketing plans, travel often (60–80% of the time), and help drive revenue, with access to a full benefits package and career paths inside a large insurance group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.