Gainesville’s staying busy, and local transport and equipment companies are hiring steady. If you like hands-on work and being on the move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time, local route

Salary: Not listed (includes productivity incentives)

Drive a tractor–trailer on set local routes, delivering food and supplies to customers and building regular relationships on your route. You’ll be home most nights, with paid vacation/holidays, healthcare, retirement benefits, tuition help, stock discounts, and more; interviews are held on Wednesdays, 10 AM–2 PM for qualified candidates.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range $21.38 – $29.39/hour

Work on a mix of diesel and heavy equipment, doing preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs in a safety-focused shop. This role offers on-the-job training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and strong support for veterans; ideal if you have 3–5 years of mechanic experience and want a long-term career path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.