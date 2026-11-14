Manufacturing is busy in Gainesville, GA right now, with solid options from food production to high-end auto parts and warehouse work. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: John Soules Foods

John Soules Foods Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time (listed as internship, but duties match a manager role)

Full-time (listed as internship, but duties match a manager role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the food safety and quality team at a major ready-to-eat meat producer. This role owns HACCP, audits, USDA liaison work, and team leadership, with bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and career development.

Employer: Fox Factory

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise a production line for a well-known performance parts manufacturer. Great fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing + leadership, know 5S / Lean, and want four long days with three-day weekends plus strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Uline

Location: Braselton, GA (Georgia Branch – near Gainesville)

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (Sun–Thu, 8:30 PM–5 AM, overtime available)

(Sun–Thu, 8:30 PM–5 AM, overtime available) Salary: $28–$34 per hour, based on experience

Work in an air-conditioned warehouse with steady hours, overtime chances, and clear paths to advance. Includes day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, multiple bonuses, paid holidays / PTO, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.