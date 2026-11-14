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🐶 Playful Heeler Pups & More Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
Gainesville has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re looking for a playful pup or a gentle adult, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.
Flynn
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white chest
- Personality: Affectionate, friendly, energetic, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Flynn is a handsome little Blue Heeler mix with a brindle coat and bright white chest. He’s full of puppy energy and affection, and he’s ready to bring some spark to an active home.
👉 Meet Flynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cyrus
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white markings
- Personality: Energetic, friendly, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Cyrus is a striking black-and-white Blue Heeler mix who loves fun and adventure. If you’re ready for an active puppy who will keep life interesting, Cyrus may be your match.
👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown brindle with red mahogany highlights
- Personality: Adventurous, energetic, friendly, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Oakley is a beautiful Blue Heeler mix with a unique brindle coat. She’s described as adventurous and full of spark, and she’s eager to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hallie
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle and white with tick pattern
- Personality: Friendly, playful, energetic
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Hallie is a pretty brindle-and-white pup with a fun ticked pattern. She’s full of energy and play, and she’s ready to bring lots of joy to her new home.
👉 Meet Hallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flossie
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with blue-black tick pattern
- Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, energetic, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Flossie is a sweet, ticked Blue Heeler mix who loves cuddles as much as playtime. She’s looking for a family who’s ready for both snuggles and puppy zoomies.
👉 Meet Flossie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiyero
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: 9.4 lbs (at listing)
- Personality: Affectionate, friendly, playful, energetic
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Fiyero is a brindle terrier mix with a big heart in a small body. He’s full of puppy energy and loves people, and he’s hoping for a family to share his big personality with.
👉 Meet Fiyero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sky
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Sky is a beautiful adult Catahoula Leopard Dog with a striking black-and-tan coat. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option if you’re looking for a grown dog instead of a puppy.
👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gainesville, GA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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