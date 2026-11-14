Gainesville has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re looking for a playful pup or a gentle adult, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white chest

Brindle with white chest Personality: Affectionate, friendly, energetic, playful

Affectionate, friendly, energetic, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Flynn is a handsome little Blue Heeler mix with a brindle coat and bright white chest. He’s full of puppy energy and affection, and he’s ready to bring some spark to an active home.

👉 Meet Flynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Personality: Energetic, friendly, playful

Energetic, friendly, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Cyrus is a striking black-and-white Blue Heeler mix who loves fun and adventure. If you’re ready for an active puppy who will keep life interesting, Cyrus may be your match.

👉 Meet Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown brindle with red mahogany highlights

Brown brindle with red mahogany highlights Personality: Adventurous, energetic, friendly, playful

Adventurous, energetic, friendly, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Oakley is a beautiful Blue Heeler mix with a unique brindle coat. She’s described as adventurous and full of spark, and she’s eager to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle and white with tick pattern

Brindle and white with tick pattern Personality: Friendly, playful, energetic

Friendly, playful, energetic Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Hallie is a pretty brindle-and-white pup with a fun ticked pattern. She’s full of energy and play, and she’s ready to bring lots of joy to her new home.

👉 Meet Hallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White with blue-black tick pattern

White with blue-black tick pattern Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, energetic, playful

Affectionate, cuddly, energetic, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Flossie is a sweet, ticked Blue Heeler mix who loves cuddles as much as playtime. She’s looking for a family who’s ready for both snuggles and puppy zoomies.

👉 Meet Flossie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: 9.4 lbs (at listing)

9.4 lbs (at listing) Personality: Affectionate, friendly, playful, energetic

Affectionate, friendly, playful, energetic Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Fiyero is a brindle terrier mix with a big heart in a small body. He’s full of puppy energy and loves people, and he’s hoping for a family to share his big personality with.

👉 Meet Fiyero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Sky is a beautiful adult Catahoula Leopard Dog with a striking black-and-tan coat. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option if you’re looking for a grown dog instead of a puppy.

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, GA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.