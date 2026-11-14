Gainesville’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options for both part-time and full-time work. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: PC Fresh Wash

PC Fresh Wash Location: Gainesville, GA (in person)

Type: Part-time , about 25–30 hrs/week

, about Pay: $14.00 – $20.00/hour

Active, outdoor job helping customers, guiding cars into the wash, and keeping the site clean. Great if you like moving around and can work 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Monday–Friday, plus weekends.

Employer: ProCare RX

Location: Gainesville, GA (on-site)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Answer inbound calls, help clients with issues, and document details in their system. You’ll need at least 1 year of customer service experience, flexible hours (including one weekend shift each week), and solid computer and communication skills.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time , 30+ hours/week

, Starting Pay: $18.50/hour, with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

Hands-on retail role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, help with curbside orders, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want steady hours with clear pay increases.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.