Looking for a feline friend in Gainesville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Weight: About 2.14 lbs

About 2.14 lbs Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Pauly is a tiny ball of energy and charm. His black-and-white coat and playful nature make him a fun little kitten to have around. He’s friendly, active, and ready to meet his new family.

👉 Meet Pauly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Tarzan is a young black kitty with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a sleek, handsome companion, he could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Tarzan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Aragog is a full-grown black cat with a classic, sleek look. Adult cats often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.

👉 Meet Aragog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Elijah is a young kitten with a soft gray coat. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of playtime, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Elijah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Gypsy is a beautiful adult black cat who’s ready for a safe, loving home. Adult kitties like her are often easier going and grateful for a quiet place to relax.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gainesville, GA area, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this list, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.