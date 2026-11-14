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🐱 Sweet Gainesville Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a feline friend in Gainesville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.
Pauly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Weight: About 2.14 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Pauly is a tiny ball of energy and charm. His black-and-white coat and playful nature make him a fun little kitten to have around. He’s friendly, active, and ready to meet his new family.
👉 Meet Pauly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tarzan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Tarzan is a young black kitty with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a sleek, handsome companion, he could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Tarzan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aragog
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Aragog is a full-grown black cat with a classic, sleek look. Adult cats often settle in quickly and make calm, steady companions.
👉 Meet Aragog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elijah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Elijah is a young kitten with a soft gray coat. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of playtime, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Elijah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gypsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Gypsy is a beautiful adult black cat who’s ready for a safe, loving home. Adult kitties like her are often easier going and grateful for a quiet place to relax.
👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Gainesville, GA area, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this list, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.