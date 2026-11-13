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Gainesville
📅 Jingle Mingle & Lighting of the Chicken set for Nov. 21
10 days ago
📅 Jingle Mingle & Lighting of the Chicken is back in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Nov. 21, 4–8 p.m.
The City’s holiday kickoff fills historic and Roosevelt squares with:
- Lighting of the Chicken at 7 p.m. on the Gainesville Administration Building (300 Henry Ward Way)
- FREE photos with Santa from 5–8 p.m. (Santa arrives by fire truck at 5 p.m.)
- Letters-to-Santa table, kiddie train rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, s’mores station, inflatable slide
- Live music and performances on the Roosevelt Square Local Stage from 5:15–6:40 p.m.
- Festival of Trees kickoff inside the Administration Building
- Open houses at downtown shops (most open until 8 p.m.)
Parking & road changes (Nov. 21 only):
- Free decks: Main Street Deck (301 Main St.), Gainesville North Deck (100 Brenau Ave.), Hall County Facility (225 Green St.)
- ParkGVL fees waived all day in zones Broad1, Broad2, Spring1, Maple1, Wash3 (unless blocked for the event)
- Streets and nearby ParkGVL zones around the square begin closing before sunrise (~5 a.m.); full street closures start at 1 p.m.
For updates and any weather changes, follow @DowntownGainesvilleGA on Facebook or visit exploregainesville.org/jingle-mingle.
More Info: Jingle Mingle, Lighting of the Chicken set Sat., N...
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