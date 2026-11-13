📅 Jingle Mingle & Lighting of the Chicken is back in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, Nov. 21, 4–8 p.m.

The City’s holiday kickoff fills historic and Roosevelt squares with:

Lighting of the Chicken at 7 p.m. on the Gainesville Administration Building (300 Henry Ward Way)

at on the FREE photos with Santa from 5–8 p.m. (Santa arrives by fire truck at 5 p.m. )

from (Santa arrives by fire truck at ) Letters-to-Santa table, kiddie train rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, s’mores station, inflatable slide

Live music and performances on the Roosevelt Square Local Stage from 5:15–6:40 p.m.

from Festival of Trees kickoff inside the Administration Building

inside the Administration Building Open houses at downtown shops (most open until 8 p.m.)

Parking & road changes (Nov. 21 only):

Free decks: Main Street Deck (301 Main St.) , Gainesville North Deck (100 Brenau Ave.) , Hall County Facility (225 Green St.)

, , ParkGVL fees waived all day in zones Broad1, Broad2, Spring1, Maple1, Wash3 (unless blocked for the event)

in zones (unless blocked for the event) Streets and nearby ParkGVL zones around the square begin closing before sunrise (~5 a.m.); full street closures start at 1 p.m.

For updates and any weather changes, follow @DowntownGainesvilleGA on Facebook or visit exploregainesville.org/jingle-mingle.