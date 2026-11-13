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🚧 Gainesville GA Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Openings
Gainesville’s trades scene is busy, especially around the lake and auto shops. If you like working with your hands and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Service Technician I (Lake Dock Crew)
- Employer: Martin Docks, LLC (also listed as Martin Docks Inc)
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role on a small lake crew installing and repairing boat docks and accessories. You’ll ride a modified pontoon boat to job sites, use basic hand and power tools, and work outdoors on the water in a tight 2–3 person team.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Classic Collision
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + benefits per posting)
Body shop role doing full disassembly, dent repair, welding, and prep before paint on collision-damaged vehicles. Weekly pay, ongoing training, and benefits like 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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