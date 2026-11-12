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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Mixed Breeds Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
These Gainesville pups are young, loving, and so ready to meet their new families. All are waiting at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and would love a visit.
Frex
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/black with unforgettable markings
- Size: About 15.6 lbs, medium-sized pup
- Personality: Energetic, playful, affectionate, cuddly, friendly
- Special feature: Heterochromia (two different-colored eyes!)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Frex is a striking little terrier mix with a tan and black coat and amazing eyes that will catch everyone’s attention. He’s full of puppy energy but also loves to cuddle and be close to his people. If you’re looking for a fun, social companion to grow up with your family, Frex could be your guy.
👉 Meet Frex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nessarose
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan and tricolor
- Size: Medium mix
- Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, energetic, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Nessarose is a sweet, tricolor terrier mix baby who loves people and playtime. She’s described as both cuddly and energetic, so she’ll be just as happy snuggling on the couch as she is romping around the yard.
👉 Meet Nessarose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and tan tricolor
- Size: About 24.4 lbs, medium
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle, loyal, playful, cuddly
- Good with: Other dogs
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Maple is a beautiful young Aussie mix with a soft, eye-catching coat and a gentle nature. She’s described as loyal and affectionate, and she already enjoys the company of other dogs. If you have a resident pup looking for a friend—or you want a smart, loving companion—Maple could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Breed: Hound / Terrier mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Size: About 7 lbs now (growing puppy)
- Personality: Tiny, energetic, “precious” little pup
- Background: Has already spent time in a foster home
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Sally is a small hound-terrier mix with adorable brown ears and a sweet mask on her face. She’s had a loving start in a foster home and is ready to keep learning and growing with a forever family. If you want a young pup to raise alongside your kids or other pets, Sally is ready for that adventure.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elphaba
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle and white
- Size: Medium mix
- Personality: Cuddly, energetic, friendly, playful
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Elphaba is a brindle-and-white beauty with a bold, striking coat. She’s full of puppy energy but also loves to cuddle, making her a great match for an active home that also enjoys quiet snuggle time.
👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gainesville, GA, consider stopping by the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or giving them a call at (770) 532-6617 to meet these wonderful pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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