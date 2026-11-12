🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Mixed Breeds Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

These Gainesville pups are young, loving, and so ready to meet their new families. All are waiting at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and would love a visit.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/black with unforgettable markings

Tan/black with unforgettable markings Size: About 15.6 lbs , medium-sized pup

About , medium-sized pup Personality: Energetic, playful, affectionate, cuddly, friendly

Energetic, playful, affectionate, cuddly, friendly Special feature: Heterochromia (two different-colored eyes!)

(two different-colored eyes!) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Frex is a striking little terrier mix with a tan and black coat and amazing eyes that will catch everyone’s attention. He’s full of puppy energy but also loves to cuddle and be close to his people. If you’re looking for a fun, social companion to grow up with your family, Frex could be your guy.

👉 Meet Frex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan and tricolor

Tan and tricolor Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, energetic, playful

Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, energetic, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Nessarose is a sweet, tricolor terrier mix baby who loves people and playtime. She’s described as both cuddly and energetic, so she’ll be just as happy snuggling on the couch as she is romping around the yard.

👉 Meet Nessarose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White and tan tricolor

White and tan tricolor Size: About 24.4 lbs , medium

About , medium Personality: Affectionate, gentle, loyal, playful, cuddly

Affectionate, gentle, loyal, playful, cuddly Good with: Other dogs

Other Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Maple is a beautiful young Aussie mix with a soft, eye-catching coat and a gentle nature. She’s described as loyal and affectionate, and she already enjoys the company of other dogs. If you have a resident pup looking for a friend—or you want a smart, loving companion—Maple could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Terrier mix

Hound / Terrier mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Size: About 7 lbs now (growing puppy)

About now (growing puppy) Personality: Tiny, energetic, “precious” little pup

Tiny, energetic, “precious” little pup Background: Has already spent time in a foster home

Has already spent time in a Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Sally is a small hound-terrier mix with adorable brown ears and a sweet mask on her face. She’s had a loving start in a foster home and is ready to keep learning and growing with a forever family. If you want a young pup to raise alongside your kids or other pets, Sally is ready for that adventure.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle and white

Brindle and white Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Personality: Cuddly, energetic, friendly, playful

Cuddly, energetic, friendly, playful Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Elphaba is a brindle-and-white beauty with a bold, striking coat. She’s full of puppy energy but also loves to cuddle, making her a great match for an active home that also enjoys quiet snuggle time.

👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gainesville, GA, consider stopping by the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or giving them a call at (770) 532-6617 to meet these wonderful pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.