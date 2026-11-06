🛒 Gainesville, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring Now

Retail and customer service hiring is steady around Gainesville, GA, especially for folks with leadership skills and flexible schedules.

Here are several solid options if you like working with people and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: cabi, LLC

cabi, LLC Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Fashion-focused role where you help lead the team, open/close the store, and give one-on-one styling help to shoppers. Great fit if you love women’s fashion, enjoy coaching others, and want a step up from sales associate without going full-time.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $47,000–$72,000/year

Train to run your own Walgreens store while leading the front end and supporting the pharmacy. This is a good move if you have retail or supervisory experience and want a clear path into full store management with benefits.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of North Georgia

Location: Oakwood store (near Gainesville, GA)

Oakwood store (near Gainesville, GA) Type: Full-time (hours may vary, Mon–Sun)

Full-time (hours may vary, Mon–Sun) Pay: $18.50/hour

Lead a Goodwill retail team on your shift, handle opening/closing, and keep the store running smoothly while helping donors and shoppers. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of retail experience and want steady pay plus leadership responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles around Gainesville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.