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Gainesville

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Gainesville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love. Adoption fees are low, and every cat you adopt makes room for another in need.

Molly

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $25
  • Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (678) 450-1587

Molly is a lovely mostly white adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. At just $25, she’s an affordable and wonderful companion from your local county shelter.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mary Ann

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $25
  • Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (678) 450-1587

Mary Ann is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. If you love classic black kitties, she could be the perfect match at a budget-friendly fee.
👉 Meet Mary Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bugsy

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $25
  • Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (678) 450-1587

Bugsy is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and fun, Bugsy is waiting.
👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blossom

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $25
  • Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (678) 450-1587

Blossom is a mostly black adult cat who would love a safe, cozy home. She’s a great option if you want a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jill

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $25
  • Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (678) 450-1587

Jill is a stylish black-and-white tuxedo girl with a classic look. As a young cat, she’s a nice middle ground between kitten and full adult.
👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hazel

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  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 2 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
  • Phone: (770) 532-6617

Hazel is a 2‑month‑old brown tabby with lots of kitten charm. She has:

  • Lived in a foster home
  • Is litter box trained
  • Described as cuddly, friendly, and playful

She’s ready to bring her sweet kitten energy into a forever home.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Josephine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atIqG_1GoSIXC700
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult (about 1 year)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange / red tabby
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
  • Phone: (770) 532-6617

Josephine is a 1‑year‑old orange tabby with a friendly spirit and gentle heart. She is:

  • Litter box trained
  • Spayed and ready to go

She’s looking for a home where she can share her affectionate nature with someone special.
👉 Meet Josephine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gainesville, GA area, please consider visiting Hall County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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