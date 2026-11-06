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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
Looking for a new feline friend in Gainesville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love. Adoption fees are low, and every cat you adopt makes room for another in need.
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Molly is a lovely mostly white adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. At just $25, she’s an affordable and wonderful companion from your local county shelter.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mary Ann
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Mary Ann is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. If you love classic black kitties, she could be the perfect match at a budget-friendly fee.
👉 Meet Mary Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bugsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Bugsy is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and fun, Bugsy is waiting.
👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Blossom is a mostly black adult cat who would love a safe, cozy home. She’s a great option if you want a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Jill is a stylish black-and-white tuxedo girl with a classic look. As a young cat, she’s a nice middle ground between kitten and full adult.
👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Hazel is a 2‑month‑old brown tabby with lots of kitten charm. She has:
- Lived in a foster home
- Is litter box trained
- Described as cuddly, friendly, and playful
She’s ready to bring her sweet kitten energy into a forever home.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josephine
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange / red tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Josephine is a 1‑year‑old orange tabby with a friendly spirit and gentle heart. She is:
- Litter box trained
- Spayed and ready to go
She’s looking for a home where she can share her affectionate nature with someone special.
👉 Meet Josephine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Gainesville, GA area, please consider visiting Hall County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.