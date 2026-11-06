🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

Looking for a new feline friend in Gainesville, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to love. Adoption fees are low, and every cat you adopt makes room for another in need.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Molly is a lovely mostly white adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. At just $25, she’s an affordable and wonderful companion from your local county shelter.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Mary Ann is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. If you love classic black kitties, she could be the perfect match at a budget-friendly fee.

👉 Meet Mary Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Bugsy is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and fun, Bugsy is waiting.

👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Blossom is a mostly black adult cat who would love a safe, cozy home. She’s a great option if you want a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Jill is a stylish black-and-white tuxedo girl with a classic look. As a young cat, she’s a nice middle ground between kitten and full adult.

👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Hazel is a 2‑month‑old brown tabby with lots of kitten charm. She has:

Lived in a foster home

Is litter box trained

Described as cuddly, friendly, and playful

She’s ready to bring her sweet kitten energy into a forever home.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Josephine is a 1‑year‑old orange tabby with a friendly spirit and gentle heart. She is:

Litter box trained

Spayed and ready to go

She’s looking for a home where she can share her affectionate nature with someone special.

👉 Meet Josephine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gainesville, GA area, please consider visiting Hall County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.