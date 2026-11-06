undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
Gainesville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
Matthew
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Matthew is a handsome adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. With his low $25 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a loyal companion and want to give an adult dog a second chance. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grover
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Grover is a sweet white puppy who’s still growing into his paws. As a medium mixed breed baby, he’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with his new family. His $85 adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter.
👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Navada
- Breed: St. Bernard / Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Navada is a striking young St. Bernard/Husky mix with a white and brown coat. His fee is listed as $0, making him an especially good option if you’re ready for a big-hearted, active dog and want to give a young pup a home. Call the shelter for details about his energy level and care needs.
👉 Meet Navada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffy (HW
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (678) 450-1587
Muffy is a young female German Shepherd mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. Her adoption fee is listed as $0, so your main investment will be time, love, and care. Contact the shelter to learn more about her health and what kind of home would suit her best.
👉 Meet Muffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glinda
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn and white
- Special Feature: Heterochromia (two different-colored eyes)
- Weight: About 12.4 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Glinda is a 2‑month‑old terrier mix with a soft fawn-and-white coat and beautiful mismatched eyes. She’s described as cuddly, energetic, friendly, and playful, and is expected to be medium-sized as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of snuggles, Glinda could be your girl.
👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fox
- Breed: Hound / Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn and white
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Fox is a tiny 2‑month‑old hound–terrier mix with a lovely tan and white coat. She has already spent time in a foster home, where she enjoyed lots of love and attention. Her listing notes that she is cuddly, friendly, and playful, ready to bring “all the puppy joy” into her new family’s life.
👉 Meet Fox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dillamond
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream with red/mahogany brindle and white markings
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
- Phone: (770) 532-6617
Dillamond is a 2‑month‑old terrier mix with a striking red/mahogany brindle coat and bright white markings. His profile calls him friendly, cuddly, playful, and full of energy, and he’s expected to be medium-sized. If you’re looking for a lively puppy to grow up with your family, he may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Dillamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gainesville, GA, please consider visiting Hall County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.