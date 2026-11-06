🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

Gainesville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Matthew is a handsome adult German Shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. With his low $25 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a loyal companion and want to give an adult dog a second chance. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Grover is a sweet white puppy who’s still growing into his paws. As a medium mixed breed baby, he’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with his new family. His $85 adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter.

👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: St. Bernard / Husky mix

St. Bernard / Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Navada is a striking young St. Bernard/Husky mix with a white and brown coat. His fee is listed as $0, making him an especially good option if you’re ready for a big-hearted, active dog and want to give a young pup a home. Call the shelter for details about his energy level and care needs.

👉 Meet Navada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Hall County Animal Shelter

Phone: (678) 450-1587

Muffy is a young female German Shepherd mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. Her adoption fee is listed as $0, so your main investment will be time, love, and care. Contact the shelter to learn more about her health and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Muffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn and white

Tan/yellow/fawn and white Special Feature: Heterochromia (two different-colored eyes)

Heterochromia (two different-colored eyes) Weight: About 12.4 lbs

About 12.4 lbs Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Glinda is a 2‑month‑old terrier mix with a soft fawn-and-white coat and beautiful mismatched eyes. She’s described as cuddly, energetic, friendly, and playful, and is expected to be medium-sized as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of snuggles, Glinda could be your girl.

👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Terrier (medium) mix

Hound / Terrier (medium) mix Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn and white

Tan/yellow/fawn and white Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Fox is a tiny 2‑month‑old hound–terrier mix with a lovely tan and white coat. She has already spent time in a foster home, where she enjoyed lots of love and attention. Her listing notes that she is cuddly, friendly, and playful, ready to bring “all the puppy joy” into her new family’s life.

👉 Meet Fox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream with red/mahogany brindle and white markings

Cream with red/mahogany brindle and white markings Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Phone: (770) 532-6617

Dillamond is a 2‑month‑old terrier mix with a striking red/mahogany brindle coat and bright white markings. His profile calls him friendly, cuddly, playful, and full of energy, and he’s expected to be medium-sized. If you’re looking for a lively puppy to grow up with your family, he may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Dillamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, GA, please consider visiting Hall County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.