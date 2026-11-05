🍽️ Gainesville GA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gainesville’s food scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid spots if you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours.

Employer: JOHNNY'S BBQ

JOHNNY'S BBQ Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role at a local BBQ favorite. You’ll prep food, wash dishes, keep things clean, and jump in wherever needed. No experience needed, they train you, and you get employee discounts, flexible schedules, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: Dunkin' (Franchise Location)

Location: Gainesville, GA 30504

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 per year

Lead a Dunkin’ store and its team day-to-day: hiring, training, scheduling, and keeping guests happy. This role comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, and employee discounts, plus room to grow if you’ve got fast food or store management experience.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Part-time

Daytime-only restaurant (no nights!) where you clear and reset tables fast and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Perks can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), meal discounts, PTO, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.