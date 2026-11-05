undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Gainesville GA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Gainesville’s food scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid spots if you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours.
Kitchen Team Member – Johnny’s BBQ
- Employer: JOHNNY'S BBQ
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour
Hands-on kitchen role at a local BBQ favorite. You’ll prep food, wash dishes, keep things clean, and jump in wherever needed. No experience needed, they train you, and you get employee discounts, flexible schedules, paid time off, and paid training.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Dunkin' (Franchise Location)
- Location: Gainesville, GA 30504
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000 per year
Lead a Dunkin’ store and its team day-to-day: hiring, training, scheduling, and keeping guests happy. This role comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, and employee discounts, plus room to grow if you’ve got fast food or store management experience.
Busser
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Type: Part-time
Daytime-only restaurant (no nights!) where you clear and reset tables fast and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Perks can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), meal discounts, PTO, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.