🎓 Gainesville, GA Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Support Roles

Gainesville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college and special education support. If you like helping students learn, there are several solid options open around town.

Employer: Primrose School of Gainesville

Primrose School of Gainesville Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: Health insurance, paid time off, training & development, opportunity for advancement

You’ll be the Lead Teacher in an early preschool classroom, using Primrose’s ready-to-go Balanced Learning® curriculum so you can focus on the kids, not building lesson plans from scratch. Great fit if you have preschool experience, strong classroom management, and want a supportive school culture with ongoing professional development.

Employer: Brenau University

Location: Historic Gainesville Campus, Gainesville, GA

Historic Gainesville Campus, Type: Part-time adjunct (less than 20 hrs/week)

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience (exempt, paid bi-weekly)

Commensurate with education and experience (exempt, paid bi-weekly) On-site/Remote: On-site only, no remote option

Teach one-on-one Applied Voice to BFA Musical Theatre students in an on-campus setting—no online classes. Ideal if you hold at least a master’s in Musical Theatre/Vocal Performance/Music (or BFA with strong professional credits) and want to stay active in performance while building students’ skills.

Employer: Hall County Schools

Location: Gainesville, GA (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students with special needs in a self-contained classroom, working under a certified teacher. You’ll help with academics, behavior support, daily living tasks, and supervision in class, lunch, playground, and field trips—good for someone patient, active, and ready to lift/move up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—schools update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s great with kids or loves the stage.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.