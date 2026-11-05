🚌 Gainesville GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gainesville’s roads and yards are busy, and a few solid employers are hiring people who like hands-on work and being out and about—not stuck at a desk.

Here are several transportation-related roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim’s Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Other (full-time schedule)

Other (full-time schedule) Pay: $27.70/hour

Drive a Class A CDL truck hauling eggs to company hatcheries. Four main workdays (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, ~10–12 hours starting around 6 a.m.), with some Wednesday/weekend work as needed. Benefits include medical, dental, vision after 60 days, vacation, and 401(k) with company match after 1 year. Must have 12 months tractor/trailer experience in the last 36 months and be able to drive a manual CMV.

Employer: Radius Recycling

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time (non-union)

Full-time (non-union) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level mechanic role working on heavy equipment, trucks, and industrial machinery in a scrap yard setting. You’ll do preventive maintenance, inspections, and basic repairs while learning from experienced mechanics. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1–2 years of related mechanical experience (or equivalent training/military/apprenticeship). Expect outdoor work, all weather, and up to 12-hour days on your feet.

Employer: Southern Fiber Company LLC

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help keep road work zones safe by directing traffic, setting up cones and signs, and communicating with crews and drivers. Must be able to stand for long periods, work in all weather, and often be available for out-of-town and weekend work. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Gainesville are hiring steadily, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.