📣 Gainesville, GA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sales and marketing roles are popping up around Gainesville, GA, from tech to roofing to banking. Good mix of field work and office work, with some strong earning potential.

Employer: SpotOn

SpotOn Location: Gainesville, GA (local territory)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: $40,000 base salary with on-target earnings up to $120,000–$275,000 (base + commission + RSUs)

Work your own local territory helping independent restaurants and small businesses with SpotOn’s point-of-sale and payment tools. Full sales cycle role with weekly commissions, bonuses, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, RSUs, paid time off, phone/internet stipend, and education reimbursement).

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

Location: Gainesville, GA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Earn $50,000–$75,000

Canvass neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about roof issues, and set up free roofing inspections—no experience needed and full training is provided. Great fit if you like being outdoors, are comfortable knocking on doors, and want clear earning potential based on hustle.

Employer: Truist

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time, Regular, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support commercial Relationship Managers with sales, service, and loan support for business clients with $2–$500M in annual sales. You’ll help with account opening, loan processing, client follow-up, and reports—ideal if you have 3+ years in financial services, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want solid corporate benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.