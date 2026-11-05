🏭 Gainesville, GA Manufacturing: Several Openings Up to $70K

Gainesville’s plants are busy right now—especially in metals, poultry, and specialty parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fox Factory

Fox Factory Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production line building high-performance parts for bikes, off-road vehicles, and more. You’ll supervise the team, keep quality and safety on track, and use your 2+ years of manufacturing and leadership experience.

Employer: Fox Factory

Fox Factory Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect parts and finished products to make sure they meet company standards. Great fit if you have 1+ year in quality or inventory, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like detailed, hands-on work on a four-day workweek.

Employer: Pilgrim’s

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time (Other)

Full-time (Other) Salary: Base salary range: $60,000 – $70,000

Supervise food safety and quality programs in a poultry plant on 2nd shift (4pm–2am, Mon–Fri with some weekends). Ideal if you have supervisory experience in processing, know USDA/OSHA rules, and want solid benefits plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Hydro

Location: Gainesville, GA 30504

Type: Permanent, Production

Permanent, Production Salary: Starting at $23.38/hour + $1.00/hour night shift premium

Run overhead cranes to move aluminum extrusions on 12-hour night shifts (6pm–6am). Good for someone who can work nights in a non-climate-controlled plant and is ready to earn crane certification if they don’t have it yet.

Employer: Hydro

Location: Gainesville, GA 30504

Type: Permanent, Production

Permanent, Production Salary: Starting at $21.72/hour + $1.00/hour shift premium

Load and unload aluminum extrusions and parts for painting on 12-hour day or night shifts (6am–6pm or 6pm–6am). Great entry into manufacturing if you can handle standing up to 12 hours and want full benefits.

Employer: Hydro

Location: Gainesville, GA 30504

Type: Permanent, Production

Permanent, Production Salary: Starting at $23.38/hour + $1.00/hour night shift premium

Operate a forklift to move and band racks of aluminum extrusions on 12-hour night shifts (6pm–6am). Best for someone with manufacturing experience, comfortable lifting up to 25 lbs and working fast in a hot/cold plant.

Employer: Cantrell-Gainco Group

Location: Gainesville, GA, US

Type: Not listed (onsite manufacturing/warehouse role)

Not listed (onsite manufacturing/warehouse role) Salary: Not listed

Blend inventory control and quality inspection for poultry-processing equipment and parts. You’ll do cycle counts, inspect parts with calipers and micrometers, and help fix inventory and quality issues across warehouse and shop.

Employer: Power Services Group, Inc®

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run manual lathes, mills, and grinders to machine high-precision parts for turbines and industrial equipment. Good match if you have ~3+ years manual machining, can read blueprints, and like detailed repair work.

Employer: Power Services Group, Inc® (Orbital Energy Services)

Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC mills and lathes to make and repair precision components for the power-generation industry. You’ll use 2+ years of CNC experience, blueprint reading, and measuring tools to keep parts on spec.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.