👔 Gainesville, GA Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Gainesville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in care homes and industrial companies. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: BeeHive Homes of Gainesville

BeeHive Homes of Gainesville Location: Gainesville, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.95 – $28.84 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance stipend, retirement plan, employee discounts, voluntary insurance options

Lead the daily operations of a 23-bed personal care home, managing staff, resident care, and state compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years in residential care management and want a hands-on leadership role with solid benefits.

Employer: Cantrell-Gainco Group

Location: Gainesville, GA (office + manufacturing floor)

(office + manufacturing floor) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run a multidisciplinary sustaining engineering team supporting capital equipment and industrial machinery. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering, 5+ years engineering leadership, and enjoy improving products, processes, and cross-functional teamwork.

Employer: JBT Marel

Location: Gainesville, GA (on-site, up to 30% travel )

(on-site, up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, STD/LTD, family leave, matched 401(k) starting day 1

Own $200K–$3M food processing projects from kick-off to handover, acting as the main contact for customers and internal teams. Great for someone with a technical bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of project management, especially in the food industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.