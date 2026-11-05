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👔 Gainesville, GA Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Gainesville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in care homes and industrial companies. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.
House Manager – Personal Care Home
- Employer: BeeHive Homes of Gainesville
- Location: Gainesville, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.95 – $28.84 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance stipend, retirement plan, employee discounts, voluntary insurance options
Lead the daily operations of a 23-bed personal care home, managing staff, resident care, and state compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years in residential care management and want a hands-on leadership role with solid benefits.
Engineering Manager
- Employer: Cantrell-Gainco Group
- Location: Gainesville, GA (office + manufacturing floor)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a multidisciplinary sustaining engineering team supporting capital equipment and industrial machinery. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering, 5+ years engineering leadership, and enjoy improving products, processes, and cross-functional teamwork.
Sales Project Manager II – Food Processing Systems
- Employer: JBT Marel
- Location: Gainesville, GA (on-site, up to 30% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, STD/LTD, family leave, matched 401(k) starting day 1
Own $200K–$3M food processing projects from kick-off to handover, acting as the main contact for customers and internal teams. Great for someone with a technical bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of project management, especially in the food industry.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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