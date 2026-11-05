💰 Gainesville, GA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gainesville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support to senior leadership. Here are several solid accounting roles hiring locally.

Employer: Waste Eliminator / Liberty Waste Solutions

Waste Eliminator / Liberty Waste Solutions Location: Gainesville, GA (also options in Norcross, GA or Raleigh, NC)

(also options in Norcross, GA or Raleigh, NC) Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 + bonus opportunity

Type: Full-time

This is a senior role leading all accounting and financial reporting, reporting directly to the CFO and managing the accounting team. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 8+ years’ experience who wants ownership of close, controls, and financial strategy at a fast-growing, acquisition-driven company with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Connect Logistics, Inc. (Capable Transport)

(Capable Transport) Location: Gainesville, GA 30501

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Type: Full-time, in-person

Great fit if you’re detail-oriented and like steady office work handling AP/AR, invoices, billing, and receptionist duties. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance, HSA, and PTO, and they’re looking for someone reliable with strong Excel and phone skills.

Employer: GHJ Search & Staffing (for a wholesale organization)

(for a wholesale organization) Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

You’ll oversee daily accounting operations, monthly close, AP/AR, billing, and staff supervision, plus help with budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. Good move if you’re ready to step into leadership and like improving systems and internal controls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong candidates for future openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.