Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from UF Health to private practices and home care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks, 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,173 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This allied health travel role focuses on cath lab procedures with day shifts, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily/weekly pay, CEUs, and strong travel perks. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience; no new grads.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead and support the nursing team in an assisted living setting, handling med management, assessments, staff supervision, and family communication. Offers PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and growth in a long-established senior living company. Requires current RN or LPN license and 1+ year relevant experience.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Serve as the clinical leader for a senior living community, overseeing medication management, assessments, infection control, and staff supervision. Includes cell phone allotment, bonus eligibility, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and annual raises. Requires current LPN or RN license and prior supervisory experience.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Run a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, using tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Package includes guaranteed base with uncapped earnings, PTO, health benefits, 401(k)/stock options, CE, mentorship, and access to the Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD track). Requires DDS/DMD and active FL license.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Work in a 523-bed acute care hospital performing CT and imaging procedures for inpatients and outpatients. Role comes with a full HCA benefits package (medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more). Requires ARRT registration, FL Radiologic Technologist license, and BLS (within 30 days of start).

Employer: Lincare

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role setting up CPAP/RAD and oxygen equipment, teaching patients safe use, tracking compliance, and managing supplies and oximetry. Mix of in-center work and home visits using your own vehicle, plus on-call rotation.

Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Location: Gainesville Cancer Center, Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Physician

Join a physician-led group with strong clinical research ties, handling clinic, inpatient consults, and surgery in a multidisciplinary setting. Offers base + productivity bonus, partnership track, robust benefits, malpractice coverage, and no state income tax. Requires MD/DO, BC/BE in Urology, FL license eligibility.

Employer: University of Florida

Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty

Clinician-educator or clinician-researcher role in Classical Hematology with a primarily clinical assignment plus teaching and research at an NCI-designated cancer institute. Tenure or non-tenure tracks available; salary is negotiable. Requires BC/BE in Hematology and eligibility for a Florida medical license. Applications close: June 21, 2026.

Employer: Rivers Warming Touch Home Care

Location: Gainesville, FL (in-person, clients’ homes)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50–$18.00 per hour

Support seniors with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, mobility, and companionship while keeping clear documentation and communication with the office. Great fit if you’re compassionate, reliable, and have experience with seniors; CNA training is a plus.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Local Contract

Pay: Up to $64/hour

Short-term hospital-based PT contract with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, quarterly bonuses, and referral bonuses. Requires degree in PT and 6+ months acute care hospital experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.