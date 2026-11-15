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🏥 Gainesville FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from UF Health to private practices and home care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,173/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks, 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $2,173 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)
This allied health travel role focuses on cath lab procedures with day shifts, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily/weekly pay, CEUs, and strong travel perks. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience; no new grads.
Assistant Health Care Director (RN/LPN) – Senior Living
Employer: Legend Senior Living®
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time
Lead and support the nursing team in an assisted living setting, handling med management, assessments, staff supervision, and family communication. Offers PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and growth in a long-established senior living company. Requires current RN or LPN license and 1+ year relevant experience.
Health Care Director (LPN/RN) – Lead the Nursing Team
Employer: Legend Senior Living®
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time
Serve as the clinical leader for a senior living community, overseeing medication management, assessments, infection control, and staff supervision. Includes cell phone allotment, bonus eligibility, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and annual raises. Requires current LPN or RN license and prior supervisory experience.
General Dentist – Smile Design Gainesville
Employer: Heartland Dental
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time
Run a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, using tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Package includes guaranteed base with uncapped earnings, PTO, health benefits, 401(k)/stock options, CE, mentorship, and access to the Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD track). Requires DDS/DMD and active FL license.
CT Tech – Hospital-Based
Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time
Work in a 523-bed acute care hospital performing CT and imaging procedures for inpatients and outpatients. Role comes with a full HCA benefits package (medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more). Requires ARRT registration, FL Radiologic Technologist license, and BLS (within 30 days of start).
Medical Equipment Setup, CSR – Home Respiratory
Employer: Lincare
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time
Hands-on role setting up CPAP/RAD and oxygen equipment, teaching patients safe use, tracking compliance, and managing supplies and oximetry. Mix of in-center work and home visits using your own vehicle, plus on-call rotation.
General Urologist – Cancer Center
Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Location: Gainesville Cancer Center, Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time, Physician
Join a physician-led group with strong clinical research ties, handling clinic, inpatient consults, and surgery in a multidisciplinary setting. Offers base + productivity bonus, partnership track, robust benefits, malpractice coverage, and no state income tax. Requires MD/DO, BC/BE in Urology, FL license eligibility.
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor – Classical Hematology
Employer: University of Florida
Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL
Type: Full-time, Academic Faculty
Clinician-educator or clinician-researcher role in Classical Hematology with a primarily clinical assignment plus teaching and research at an NCI-designated cancer institute. Tenure or non-tenure tracks available; salary is negotiable. Requires BC/BE in Hematology and eligibility for a Florida medical license. Applications close: June 21, 2026.
Senior Care Assistant – In-Home Care
Employer: Rivers Warming Touch Home Care
Location: Gainesville, FL (in-person, clients’ homes)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.50–$18.00 per hour
Support seniors with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, mobility, and companionship while keeping clear documentation and communication with the office. Great fit if you’re compassionate, reliable, and have experience with seniors; CNA training is a plus.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Local Contract, Up to $64/hr
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: Gainesville, FL
Type: Local Contract
Pay: Up to $64/hour
Short-term hospital-based PT contract with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, quarterly bonuses, and referral bonuses. Requires degree in PT and 6+ months acute care hospital experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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