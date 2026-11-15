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Gainesville
🍽️ Gainesville FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Gainesville’s food scene is busy right now, from hotel dining to hot chicken and sushi spots. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house jobs hiring across town.
Executive Chef – Healthcare Food Service
- Employer: HealthTrust Performance Group
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all culinary operations in a healthcare setting—menu planning, food quality, and kitchen staff. Good fit if you’ve run large kitchens and know food safety and dietary rules inside and out.
Experienced Line Cook
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Cook Harry’s recipes to spec, keep your station clean, and work fast with the team. Comes with medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Handle dishwashing, pot washing, and kitchen cleaning while following strict sanitation rules. Includes medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and advancement paths.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3877
- Location: 1800 NE 12th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17–$30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums
Prep deli/bakery items, stock product, and help customers at the counter. Strong perks: bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Executive Housekeeper
- Employer: Peachtree Group
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee hotel or business housekeeping—scheduling, inspections, hiring, training, and budgets. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and EAP access.
Sous Chef – Hotel Eleo at UF
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Executive Chef with menu work, ordering, and daily production for a three-meal restaurant and hotel. Great for experienced cooks ready to lead, teach, and grow in an upscale hotel kitchen.
Barback – Hotel Eleo at UF
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the bar stocked, clean, and guest-ready while supporting bartenders and servers. Nice entry point if you want to move up to bartender in a polished hotel bar setting.
AM Prep / Team Member
- Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Not stated (restaurant team role)
- Salary: Not listed
Morning role handling guest service, food prep, and cleaning in a fast-paced chicken spot. Must be 16+, able to stand and lift, and ready to learn multiple stations.
AM Restaurant Server – The Comeback Sports Bar & Grill
- Employer: Doubletree by Hilton Gainesville / Naples Hotel Group
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve breakfast/lunch, run a POS, and give friendly, fast service in the hotel restaurant. Full-time staff at this company get PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, and growth options.
Host/Hostess
- Employer: Arashi Yama Sushi & Hibachi
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15.00–$20.00 per hour
Be the first face guests see—greet, manage reservations and seating, and handle to-go orders. Includes employee discount and is great for anyone with strong people skills and basic POS experience.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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