Gainesville’s food scene is busy right now, from hotel dining to hot chicken and sushi spots. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house jobs hiring across town.

Employer: HealthTrust Performance Group

HealthTrust Performance Group Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all culinary operations in a healthcare setting—menu planning, food quality, and kitchen staff. Good fit if you’ve run large kitchens and know food safety and dietary rules inside and out.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Cook Harry’s recipes to spec, keep your station clean, and work fast with the team. Comes with medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Handle dishwashing, pot washing, and kitchen cleaning while following strict sanitation rules. Includes medical (eligibility rules), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and advancement paths.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3877

Location: 1800 NE 12th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17–$30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums

Prep deli/bakery items, stock product, and help customers at the counter. Strong perks: bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee hotel or business housekeeping—scheduling, inspections, hiring, training, and budgets. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and EAP access.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Executive Chef with menu work, ordering, and daily production for a three-meal restaurant and hotel. Great for experienced cooks ready to lead, teach, and grow in an upscale hotel kitchen.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the bar stocked, clean, and guest-ready while supporting bartenders and servers. Nice entry point if you want to move up to bartender in a polished hotel bar setting.

Employer: Dave’s Hot Chicken

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Not stated (restaurant team role)

Not stated (restaurant team role) Salary: Not listed

Morning role handling guest service, food prep, and cleaning in a fast-paced chicken spot. Must be 16+, able to stand and lift, and ready to learn multiple stations.

Employer: Doubletree by Hilton Gainesville / Naples Hotel Group

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve breakfast/lunch, run a POS, and give friendly, fast service in the hotel restaurant. Full-time staff at this company get PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, and growth options.

Employer: Arashi Yama Sushi & Hibachi

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Be the first face guests see—greet, manage reservations and seating, and handle to-go orders. Includes employee discount and is great for anyone with strong people skills and basic POS experience.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.