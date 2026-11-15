Looking for a loyal friend in Gainesville? These sweet dogs are waiting at Alachua County Animal Resources for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Boxer / Terrier mix (medium)

Boxer / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Jolene is a lovely senior Boxer/Terrier mix with a soft brown coat and white markings. She’s in her golden years and would be a wonderful match for someone who wants a calmer, older companion to share quiet days and gentle walks.

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

This adult male Terrier mix has a handsome salt-and-pepper coat with white accents. He’s a medium-sized dog, a great fit for many homes, and is ready for a fresh start with a family who will give him time, patience, and love.

👉 Meet this male Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

This adult female Terrier mix has a striking gray-blue/silver coat. She’s medium-sized and looking for a home where she can feel safe and loved, and where her new family can help her settle into a happy routine.

👉 Meet this female Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, FL, please consider visiting Alachua County Animal Resources or giving them a call at (352) 264-6870 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.