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🐶 Gentle Gainesville Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a loyal friend in Gainesville? These sweet dogs are waiting at Alachua County Animal Resources for someone to bring them home.
Jolene
- Breed: Boxer / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Jolene is a lovely senior Boxer/Terrier mix with a soft brown coat and white markings. She’s in her golden years and would be a wonderful match for someone who wants a calmer, older companion to share quiet days and gentle walks.
👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Male Terrier Mix
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
This adult male Terrier mix has a handsome salt-and-pepper coat with white accents. He’s a medium-sized dog, a great fit for many homes, and is ready for a fresh start with a family who will give him time, patience, and love.
👉 Meet this male Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Female Terrier Mix
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
This adult female Terrier mix has a striking gray-blue/silver coat. She’s medium-sized and looking for a home where she can feel safe and loved, and where her new family can help her settle into a happy routine.
👉 Meet this female Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gainesville, FL, please consider visiting Alachua County Animal Resources or giving them a call at (352) 264-6870 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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