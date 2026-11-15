Looking for a new feline friend in Gainesville, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters and rescues for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming

Gatlin is a fluffy brown tabby and white kitten with medium-length fur. He’s still very young and will need a home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Gatlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

Batman is a sleek, longhaired black cat with a classic panther look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny kitten stage and may be a good match if you want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming

Gravy is a brown tabby kitten with short fur and big baby charm. He’ll need plenty of toys, playtime, and patience as he learns all about life indoors.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Faithful Friends Pet Rescue and Rehoming

Biscuits is a sweet brown tabby kitten with short fur. She’s young and will thrive in a home that can give her time, play, and gentle training.

👉 Meet Biscuits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Salem is a handsome all-black adult cat. With his lower adoption fee, he could be a great choice if you’re ready to give an adult kitty a second chance.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Winnie is an all-black adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their personalities once they feel safe.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Gobby is a young tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has that youthful energy.

👉 Meet Gobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Pyra is a black-and-white kitten with short fur. She’ll need a family ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Pyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

This senior brown/chocolate male cat doesn’t have a name listed yet, but he’s just as deserving of a soft bed and a quiet, loving home. Senior cats are often calmer and very grateful for a peaceful place to spend their golden years.

👉 Meet this senior kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gainesville area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to these shelters, visit in person, or apply through the links above. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.