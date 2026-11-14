Gainesville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with big-box stores and local businesses hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #538

Walmart Supercenter #538 Location: 5700 NW 23rd St, Gainesville, FL 32653

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Full-time or Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

This role is all about greeting shoppers, checking receipts, helping with returns, and keeping the front of the store safe and calm. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k) with stock options, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Spencer's

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 – $17.25/hour (based on experience)

Help run the store day-to-day: lead the team, keep guests happy, manage inventory, and watch expenses and shrink. Includes paid sick and vacation time, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and a 30% merchandise discount.

Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, varied shifts

Full-time, varied shifts Pay: Not listed

Support the meat and seafood department by prepping, packaging, and stocking fresh products while helping customers with special orders. This is a hands-on, on-your-feet role that includes working in cold areas, using cutting equipment, and following strict food safety rules.

Employer: Florida Leisure Pool & Spa

Location: Gainesville, FL (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hour (based on experience)

Be the main hub between customers and field techs—taking calls, troubleshooting basic issues, scheduling routes, and tracking jobs. This is a fast-paced role for someone with 5+ years in a busy trade or construction office; includes paid time off and steady weekday hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.