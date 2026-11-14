Gainesville is busy growing, and so are the teams that keep our buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time (early morning shift, 4–9 AM )

(early morning shift, ) Pay: $18.00/hour

Fast-paced role doing light maintenance and detailed cleaning in large facilities. Good fit if you have 3+ years of building maintenance, like early hours, and want access to benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, Quick Pay, and more) at 30+ hours/week.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time cleaning role covering floors, restrooms, trash, glass, and event setups. ABM highlights this as a good job if you’re new or returning to the workforce, and offers a benefits package plus training and strong support for veterans and military experience.

Employer: University of Florida

Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Essential Personnel

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.15/hour

Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026 (11:55 PM ET)

Lead-level custodial role with floor care, minor repairs, and some leadership/training duties. Requires HS diploma (or equivalent) and 4+ years’ experience, Class E driver’s license, background check, and safety training; great if you want a stable campus job with set hours.

Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role at a residential community, handling electrical, plumbing, appliances, inspections, and resident service requests. Best for someone with 2+ years’ maintenance experience, strong people skills, and willing to take weekend/after-hours emergency calls.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.