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🔧 Gainesville FL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Gainesville is busy growing, and so are the teams that keep our buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.
Handyperson, Light Maintenance
- Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Part-time (early morning shift, 4–9 AM)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Fast-paced role doing light maintenance and detailed cleaning in large facilities. Good fit if you have 3+ years of building maintenance, like early hours, and want access to benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, Quick Pay, and more) at 30+ hours/week.
JANITORIAL CLEANER UF MVR
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time cleaning role covering floors, restrooms, trash, glass, and event setups. ABM highlights this as a good job if you’re new or returning to the workforce, and offers a benefits package plus training and strong support for veterans and military experience.
HPWT Custodial Worker III
- Employer: University of Florida
- Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Essential Personnel
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.15/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026 (11:55 PM ET)
Lead-level custodial role with floor care, minor repairs, and some leadership/training duties. Requires HS diploma (or equivalent) and 4+ years’ experience, Class E driver’s license, background check, and safety training; great if you want a stable campus job with set hours.
Maintenance Technician - The Metropolitan Gainesville
- Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on maintenance role at a residential community, handling electrical, plumbing, appliances, inspections, and resident service requests. Best for someone with 2+ years’ maintenance experience, strong people skills, and willing to take weekend/after-hours emergency calls.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.