📅 Free one-on-one travel advice at the library

Got a trip you’ve been dreaming about? On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 PM, you can sit down with travel advisor Christie Costello of Toastable Travel + Events for a free, no-pressure chat.

Bring your travel questions, ideas for a future trip, cruise options you’re comparing, passports or paperwork, or ask how to stretch your travel budget. You can drop in anytime during the hour.

The event is in person in the Gainesville Conference Room at the Gainesville Library on the Square. It’s free, and registration is requested so Christie knows to expect you.