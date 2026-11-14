Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Gainesville, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

Pugsley may be small, but he comes with a big personality. At just 3 months old, he’s already a pro cuddler, snack lover, and toy fan. He enjoys soaking up attention, snuggling with his people, and making sure no meal goes to waste.

He is mostly crate trained and doing well with potty training, though he still has a tiny puppy bladder and will need frequent potty breaks and continued training in his new home.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Ally is an adult Border Collie, a breed known for being smart and active. With her pretty white and brown coat and budget‑friendly adoption fee, she could be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a bright dog busy.

👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Cookie is a senior pittie with a sweet name and a soft brown-and-white coat. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for a calmer home.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

This young male Pit Bull Terrier has a striking red-and-white coat and is looking for a fresh start. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy regular exercise, training, and time with his people.

👉 Meet this young pittie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray or silver

White with gray or silver Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Reggie is an adult American Bulldog mix with a handsome white and gray coat. With his low adoption fee and big-dog charm, he could be a wonderful buddy for someone ready to give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.