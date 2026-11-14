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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Gainesville, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.
Pugsley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
Pugsley may be small, but he comes with a big personality. At just 3 months old, he’s already a pro cuddler, snack lover, and toy fan. He enjoys soaking up attention, snuggling with his people, and making sure no meal goes to waste.
He is mostly crate trained and doing well with potty training, though he still has a tiny puppy bladder and will need frequent potty breaks and continued training in his new home.
👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ally
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Ally is an adult Border Collie, a breed known for being smart and active. With her pretty white and brown coat and budget‑friendly adoption fee, she could be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a bright dog busy.
👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Cookie is a senior pittie with a sweet name and a soft brown-and-white coat. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage, making them wonderful companions for a calmer home.
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Young Male Pit Bull Terrier
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
This young male Pit Bull Terrier has a striking red-and-white coat and is looking for a fresh start. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy regular exercise, training, and time with his people.
👉 Meet this young pittie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reggie
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray or silver
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Reggie is an adult American Bulldog mix with a handsome white and gray coat. With his low adoption fee and big-dog charm, he could be a wonderful buddy for someone ready to give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gainesville, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the happy ending they’re waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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