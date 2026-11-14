Gainesville’s sales scene is busy right now, from medical devices to banking and equipment rentals. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of field and in-office roles open.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Gainesville, FL (covers Gainesville/Ocala territory)

(covers Gainesville/Ocala territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a medical device sales role where you support surgeons in the OR, manage inventory, and help grow Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business. Strong training, big impact on patient care, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, and more).

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 4210 NW 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32606

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with affluent clients on deposits, lending, and investments while managing your own book of business. Ideal if you have FINRA licenses, several years of financial sales experience, and want clear career growth in a big bank. Posting end date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close early).

Employer: Sporyte: Water and Mold Shield

Sporyte: Water and Mold Shield Location: Gainesville, FL (in-person, HQ-based)

(in-person, HQ-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.00/hour + commission (50% of first month’s subscription at 90 days)

Hybrid role where you both sell and market a property protection service to property managers and housing operators. You’ll handle prospecting, closing deals, local campaigns, and social media directly with the owner.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role with the world’s largest equipment rental provider, helping walk-in and call-in customers with quotes, rentals, and orders. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, building relationships, and want strong benefits, career growth, and an inclusive culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.