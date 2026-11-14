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Gainesville
📣 Gainesville, FL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Full-Time Roles
12 days ago
Gainesville’s sales scene is busy right now, from medical devices to banking and equipment rentals. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of field and in-office roles open.
Foot & Ankle Sales Associate – Gainesville/Ocala
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Gainesville, FL (covers Gainesville/Ocala territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a medical device sales role where you support surgeons in the OR, manage inventory, and help grow Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business. Strong training, big impact on patient care, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, and more).
Senior Premier Banker – Millhopper Branch
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 4210 NW 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32606
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with affluent clients on deposits, lending, and investments while managing your own book of business. Ideal if you have FINRA licenses, several years of financial sales experience, and want clear career growth in a big bank. Posting end date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close early).
Sales and Marketing Professional – Sporyte: Water and Mold Shield
- Employer: Sporyte: Water and Mold Shield
- Location: Gainesville, FL (in-person, HQ-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $24.00/hour + commission (50% of first month’s subscription at 90 days)
Hybrid role where you both sell and market a property protection service to property managers and housing operators. You’ll handle prospecting, closing deals, local campaigns, and social media directly with the owner.
Inside Sales Rep
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Inside sales role with the world’s largest equipment rental provider, helping walk-in and call-in customers with quotes, rentals, and orders. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, building relationships, and want strong benefits, career growth, and an inclusive culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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