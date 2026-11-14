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Gainesville
🏥 Gainesville FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Clinical Roles
12 days ago
Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and senior living. Lots of options here for nurses, techs, and support staff at every experience level.
Registered Nurse Specialist – ACU ENT & Allergy (Day Shift)
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Role: Clinic-based RN doing assessments, patient education, and case management in ENT/allergy. Great fit if you like weekday hours, patient relationships, and mentoring clinical staff.
LPN / Medical Assistant – Eastside Urgent Care Center
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL (Eastside)
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Front-line urgent care role with variety—vitals, rooming, meds (LPN), and some clerical work. Good for someone flexible who doesn’t mind floating between urgent and primary care.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Pediatric Genetics
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Advanced practice role in inpatient, clinic, or ICU pediatrics. You’ll round, write orders, coordinate tests, and educate families. Requires Master’s and APRN or PA license; pediatric NP/acute care credentials as noted.
Nurse Manager – 75 Med-Surg
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Variable
- Role: 24/7 leadership over a med-surg unit—strategic planning, budgets, and staff development. Requires MSN, national certification, and 5+ years RN experience.
Nurse Manager – 6 East Med-Surg
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Variable
- Role: Similar to 75 Med-Surg but on a different unit. Strong fit if you enjoy leading teams, quality projects, and shaping nursing practice.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Dermatology (Day Shift)
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Role: Outpatient derm clinic role with hands-on procedures, vitals, rooming, and patient teaching across all ages. Great if you like steady hours and a learning-focused team.
Patient Care Assistant – SS
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Works under RNs providing basic patient care and support. Open to CNA, EMT/Paramedic, or nursing students—nice entry point into hospital nursing.
Patient Care Coordinator – General Offices
- Employer: Sonrava Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Front-office dental/healthcare role focused on greeting patients, scheduling, treatment coordination, and financial discussions. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).
Critical Care Registered Nurse (ICU)
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting)
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: ICU RN caring for high-acuity patients, managing drips and devices, and responding to rapid changes. Best for experienced critical care nurses.
Nurse Practitioner – Infusion Clinic
- Employer: IVX Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary/Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, certification support, PTO.
- Role: Outpatient infusion NP caring for adults and kids, doing assessments, supervising infusions, and coordinating with specialists. Strong focus on work–life balance and professional growth.
Med Technician – Senior Living (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Legend Senior Living®
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Role: Manages meds and assists residents with daily living in an assisted living setting. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses.
RN Rehab Registered Nurse Traveler
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare – Vibra Travels
- Location: Gainesville, FL (travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time travel
- Role: Inpatient rehab travel RN with one recruiter, stipends (if eligible), referral bonuses, and license reimbursement. Good if you want travel flexibility without bouncing between agencies.
RN Rapid Response – PRN
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: PRN (part-time/as needed)
- Role: Responds to hospital emergencies and deteriorating patients. Requires RN license, ACLS/BLS, and 2+ years experience. Includes access to HCA’s robust benefits (eligibility varies by hours).
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $46,564 – $69,846/year (mix of per-visit and hourly pay)
- Role: Home health LPN providing skilled nursing in patients’ homes—vitals, teaching, med checks, and procedures. Includes broad benefits, 401(k), and incentives.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
- Employer: Walgreens (via BlackHealth listing)
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.50 – $35.75/hour
- Role: Lead pharmacy technician overseeing workflow, tech staff, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Requires PTCB certification and 1+ year tech experience.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Clinical Coordinator
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00
- Benefits: Federal pension, 401K with up to 5% match, 50 days paid time off/year, federal insurance options.
- Role: RN leader coordinating care across the surgical continuum, managing consults, data, and process improvement for Veterans. Strong fit for experienced surgical/quality-focused nurses.
Medical Office Assistant – SHC The Village
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Front-desk role handling scheduling, insurance, co-pays, and records in a clinic setting. Prefers 3 years medical office experience; BLS within 90 days. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: CT imaging role with a mission-driven nonprofit staffing group that deploys to high-need areas. Good for techs who like travel-style work and serving in shortage situations.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Performs MRI exams, positions patients, follows safety protocols, and works closely with radiologists. Best for MRI techs who enjoy patient interaction and detailed imaging work.
RN – Labor & Delivery (Nights)
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Role: L&D RN caring for moms and babies, including C-sections and high-risk situations. Requires 1+ year RN experience, Florida or compact RN license, BLS, NRP, ACLS (timelines provided), plus access to strong HCA education and tuition support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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