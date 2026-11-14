Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and senior living. Lots of options here for nurses, techs, and support staff at every experience level.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Role: Clinic-based RN doing assessments, patient education, and case management in ENT/allergy. Great fit if you like weekday hours, patient relationships, and mentoring clinical staff.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL (Eastside)

Type: Full-time

Role: Front-line urgent care role with variety—vitals, rooming, meds (LPN), and some clerical work. Good for someone flexible who doesn’t mind floating between urgent and primary care.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: Advanced practice role in inpatient, clinic, or ICU pediatrics. You’ll round, write orders, coordinate tests, and educate families. Requires Master’s and APRN or PA license; pediatric NP/acute care credentials as noted.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Variable

Role: 24/7 leadership over a med-surg unit—strategic planning, budgets, and staff development. Requires MSN, national certification, and 5+ years RN experience.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Variable

Role: Similar to 75 Med-Surg but on a different unit. Strong fit if you enjoy leading teams, quality projects, and shaping nursing practice.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Role: Outpatient derm clinic role with hands-on procedures, vitals, rooming, and patient teaching across all ages. Great if you like steady hours and a learning-focused team.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: Works under RNs providing basic patient care and support. Open to CNA, EMT/Paramedic, or nursing students—nice entry point into hospital nursing.

Employer: Sonrava Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: Front-office dental/healthcare role focused on greeting patients, scheduling, treatment coordination, and financial discussions. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting)

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting) Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: ICU RN caring for high-acuity patients, managing drips and devices, and responding to rapid changes. Best for experienced critical care nurses.

Employer: IVX Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary/Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , tuition reimbursement, certification support, PTO.

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, , tuition reimbursement, certification support, PTO. Role: Outpatient infusion NP caring for adults and kids, doing assessments, supervising infusions, and coordinating with specialists. Strong focus on work–life balance and professional growth.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Role: Manages meds and assists residents with daily living in an assisted living setting. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare – Vibra Travels

Location: Gainesville, FL (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time travel

Role: Inpatient rehab travel RN with one recruiter, stipends (if eligible), referral bonuses, and license reimbursement. Good if you want travel flexibility without bouncing between agencies.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: PRN (part-time/as needed)

Role: Responds to hospital emergencies and deteriorating patients. Requires RN license, ACLS/BLS, and 2+ years experience. Includes access to HCA’s robust benefits (eligibility varies by hours).

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $46,564 – $69,846/year (mix of per-visit and hourly pay)

(mix of per-visit and hourly pay) Role: Home health LPN providing skilled nursing in patients’ homes—vitals, teaching, med checks, and procedures. Includes broad benefits, 401(k), and incentives.

Employer: Walgreens (via BlackHealth listing)

(via BlackHealth listing) Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.50 – $35.75/hour

Role: Lead pharmacy technician overseeing workflow, tech staff, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Requires PTCB certification and 1+ year tech experience.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00

Benefits: Federal pension, 401K with up to 5% match, 50 days paid time off/year, federal insurance options .

Federal . Role: RN leader coordinating care across the surgical continuum, managing consults, data, and process improvement for Veterans. Strong fit for experienced surgical/quality-focused nurses.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: Front-desk role handling scheduling, insurance, co-pays, and records in a clinic setting. Prefers 3 years medical office experience; BLS within 90 days. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: CT imaging role with a mission-driven nonprofit staffing group that deploys to high-need areas. Good for techs who like travel-style work and serving in shortage situations.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Role: Performs MRI exams, positions patients, follows safety protocols, and works closely with radiologists. Best for MRI techs who enjoy patient interaction and detailed imaging work.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Role: L&D RN caring for moms and babies, including C-sections and high-risk situations. Requires 1+ year RN experience, Florida or compact RN license, BLS, NRP, ACLS (timelines provided), plus access to strong HCA education and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.