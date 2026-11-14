Gainesville’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with restaurants and hotels staffing up for steady traffic. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work the line at a popular spot known for training, clear expectations, and growth paths. Full-time role with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, discounted dining, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, cleaning, and storage in a busy casual restaurant. Comes with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, discounted dining, and room to grow.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hotel operations by processing guest and hotel laundry using commercial equipment. Good fit if you like steady, detailed work and want teamwork, guest-focused service, and a fast-paced hotel setting.

Employer: Home2 by Hilton (new opening)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $45,000/year

Lead the housekeeping team for a brand-new hotel opening and help set standards from day one. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, paid training, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and growth if you bring a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.