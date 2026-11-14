Gainesville has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare. If you’re organized and good with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parklands Care Center

Parklands Care Center Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time, Evening

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a skilled nursing and rehab center. You’ll answer phones, greet visitors, and handle light clerical work. Perks include weekly pay, 401(k), and PTO/holiday pay for part-time staff.

Employer: UF Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for a senior leader at UF Health. Best for someone with 5+ years admin experience (including 2+ years supporting an executive) who can juggle priorities in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: UF Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Daytime clerical role in a medical department. You’ll handle office tasks and support the team; 1 year of office experience and basic typing/office machine skills are needed, with medical terminology a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.