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🐱 Gentle Gainesville Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Gainesville has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.
Charcoal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
Charcoal is a sleek young black kitty looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Charcoal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Black Adult (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Handsome black adult boy looking for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax Antonio
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Jax Antonio is a tiny gray kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Jax Antonio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Cream Adult (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Soft cream-colored adult boy hoping for a quiet, loving home.
👉 Meet this cream adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Gray Adult (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
A handsome gray adult cat waiting for someone to notice him.
👉 Meet this gray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Black Adult (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Another sleek black adult boy hoping for a second chance.
👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marmalade
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Marmalade is a classic orange boy with a bright, sunny coat.
👉 Meet Marmalade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Brown Adult #1 (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Brown/chocolate adult kitty looking for a caring person to take him home.
👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Brown Adult #2 (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Another brown/chocolate boy hoping someone will stop by his kennel.
👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Brown Adult #3 (Alachua County Animal Resources)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
A third brown/chocolate adult boy also waiting for a forever home.
👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Sweetie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 10 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
Sir Sweetie has truly earned his name. At about 10 years old, he:
- Loves meeting new people
- Enjoys curling up in laps
- Is very affectionate and into chin scratches
- Is curious and likes to explore his surroundings
He has chronic allergies that make him sneeze often, but the shelter notes his allergies are not contagious. He just needs someone who doesn’t mind a few extra sneezes and can give him a cozy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Sir Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lacey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
Lacey is a pretty young gray girl ready to start her life with a new family.
👉 Meet Lacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gainesville, FL, please consider visiting Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus or Alachua County Animal Resources to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.