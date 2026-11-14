Gainesville has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

(formerly Alachua County Humane Society) Phone: (352) 373-5855

Charcoal is a sleek young black kitty looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Charcoal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Handsome black adult boy looking for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Jax Antonio is a tiny gray kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Jax Antonio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Soft cream-colored adult boy hoping for a quiet, loving home.

👉 Meet this cream adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

A handsome gray adult cat waiting for someone to notice him.

👉 Meet this gray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Another sleek black adult boy hoping for a second chance.

👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Marmalade is a classic orange boy with a bright, sunny coat.

👉 Meet Marmalade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Brown/chocolate adult kitty looking for a caring person to take him home.

👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Another brown/chocolate boy hoping someone will stop by his kennel.

👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

A third brown/chocolate adult boy also waiting for a forever home.

👉 Meet this brown adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 10 years)

Adult (about 10 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

(formerly Alachua County Humane Society) Phone: (352) 373-5855

Sir Sweetie has truly earned his name. At about 10 years old, he:

Loves meeting new people

Enjoys curling up in laps

Is very affectionate and into chin scratches

Is curious and likes to explore his surroundings

He has chronic allergies that make him sneeze often, but the shelter notes his allergies are not contagious. He just needs someone who doesn’t mind a few extra sneezes and can give him a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Sir Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Lacey is a pretty young gray girl ready to start her life with a new family.

👉 Meet Lacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, FL, please consider visiting Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus or Alachua County Animal Resources to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.