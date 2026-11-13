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Gainesville
📅 Free preschool gymnastics class at East Hall Library
8 days ago
📅 Preschool Gymnastics at East Hall Library
Bring your little one to a fun, beginner gymnastics class led by Gainesville Gymnastics.
Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 will get to stretch, tumble, dance, and try an obstacle course made just for their size.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 11:00–11:45 AM
- Location: East Hall Meeting Room, East Hall Library
- Who: Preschoolers ages 3–5 (Baby/Preschool audience)
- Cost: Not listed; no registration required
Just show up with your preschooler and let them burn some energy while having fun and moving their bodies!
More Info: Preschool Gymnastics with Gainesville Gymnastics! ...
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