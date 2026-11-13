📅 Preschool Gymnastics at East Hall Library

Bring your little one to a fun, beginner gymnastics class led by Gainesville Gymnastics.

Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 will get to stretch, tumble, dance, and try an obstacle course made just for their size.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 11:00–11:45 AM

Location: East Hall Meeting Room , East Hall Library

, Who: Preschoolers ages 3–5 (Baby/Preschool audience)

Preschoolers (Baby/Preschool audience) Cost: Not listed; no registration required

Just show up with your preschooler and let them burn some energy while having fun and moving their bodies!