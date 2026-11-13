Gainesville’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady shop work and a big short‑term project in town. If you like working with your hands, there’s good money and hours on the table.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family) Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.13/hr flat-rate, performance-based

Hands-on role doing oil changes, brakes, tires, batteries, and test drives while you learn from senior techs. Comes with day‑1 medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, on‑the‑job training, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses.

Employer: Mid-State Industrial Maintenance

Mid-State Industrial Maintenance Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Temporary / Project-based (about 4 weeks)

Schedule: 60–72 hours/week , includes overtime and weekends

, includes overtime and weekends Per Diem: $1,225/week for eligible employees

Short but intense underground medium-voltage cable install job: pulling, terminating, and testing cables in conduit, manholes, and industrial sites. Good fit if you already know MV work, can handle heavy physical labor, and want a strong paycheck in a short window.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Not listed (body shop role, likely full-time)

Collision repair role doing full tear-downs, dent repair, welding, panel replacement, and test drives to meet safety and quality standards. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off with 6 paid holidays, and continuous training in a team-focused shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often shops and contractors are open to different experience levels if you show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.