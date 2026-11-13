Gainesville’s roads and rails are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation jobs offer solid pay and steady work.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Gainesville, FL (field work along active railroad tracks, heavy travel)

(field work along active railroad tracks, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$37/hour + medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k)

+ medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, What you’ll do: Lead on-track safety for railroad projects—setting up derails and track signs, coordinating job sites, staying in radio contact with dispatchers, and enforcing safety rules.

Lead on-track safety for railroad projects—setting up derails and track signs, coordinating job sites, staying in radio contact with dispatchers, and enforcing safety rules. Good fit if: You have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85% of the time, and want a safety-focused role with strong hourly pay and full benefits.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Gainesville, FL (local residential routes)

(local residential routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $24.25/hour , ~ 50 hours/week with year-round OT , full medical, dental, vision, retirement plans

, ~ , full medical, dental, vision, retirement plans What you’ll do: Drive rear-load trucks on set neighborhood routes, collect trash, yard waste, and recycling, and handle pre/post-trip inspections with a strong safety focus.

Drive rear-load trucks on set neighborhood routes, collect trash, yard waste, and recycling, and handle pre/post-trip inspections with a strong safety focus. Good fit if: You have a valid CDL, at least 1 year commercial driving or CDL school, want to be home every night, and don’t mind working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Gainesville, FL area, running OTR across North America

Based in area, running Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team , guaranteed $5,000/week worked minimum, many earn $5,500–$6,500+/week

, guaranteed minimum, many earn What you’ll do: Haul dry van loads for live entertainment—Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—moving sets, costumes, and gear across the U.S. and Canada.

Haul dry van loads for live entertainment—Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—moving sets, costumes, and gear across the U.S. and Canada. Perks: All miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls under dispatch, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge , and $5,000 driver referral bonus .

All miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls under dispatch, paid cargo & liability insurance, , and . Good fit if: You’re an experienced Owner Operator with a passport, want unique show-business freight, and prefer high earnings with fewer annual miles.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—transportation jobs in Gainesville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.