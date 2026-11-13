Gainesville’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from pizza counters to bank lobbies. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Gainesville, FL (5750 SW 75th Ct Ste 40)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced pizza shop role taking orders, handling cash, and helping make pizzas. Good fit if you want flexible hours, on-the-job training, and a place where you can move up into management over time.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy décor department, coach a team, and keep the store looking sharp while hitting sales goals. Comes with structured benefits, bonus potential, and a clear retail career path if you like managing people and product.

Employer: Truist

Location: Gainesville, FL (West branch)

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Blend teller work with customer service and light sales, helping clients with everyday banking and digital tools. Part-time hours but access to benefits for eligible employees, plus strong training if you’re building a career in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.