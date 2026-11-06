🏥 Gainesville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to travel gigs that pay very well. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from new grads to seasoned specialists.

Employer: UF Health

UF Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ambulatory care role rotating between Shands Outpatient and Medical Plaza Pharmacies. Great fit if you’re a Florida-licensed pharmacist who likes clinic settings, insurance work, and direct patient care.

Employer: Sage Dental

Location: Gainesville, FL area

Type: Part-time (build your own schedule)

Pay: Up to 55% of production; 2024 avg around $750,000 for 3–5 days/week, top over $1M

High-earning specialty role with sign-on bonus, no fees for materials or staff, and total control of your schedule. Requires DMD/DDS, FL license, and Endodontic residency.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: Approx. $2,880/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Contract: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026

Allied health travel role in IR with day shifts and a strong weekly package. Good for experienced IR techs wanting a high-paying short-term assignment.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a brand-new, 90-bed hospital opening Spring 2026 with cutting-edge tech and a 30-bed rehab unit. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition and loan support, and big growth potential in the HCA network.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, student loan match, and family-forming benefits. Ideal if you like community pharmacy, immunizations, and patient counseling.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic MA role with steady weekday hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections, labs, and minor procedures, with strong benefits and education support.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Pulmonary inpatient nursing on nights at a 523-bed acute care center. Requires 1 year RN experience, offers robust medical, retirement, tuition and loan assistance, and a big-system career ladder.

Employer: UF Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for new rad tech grads. You’ll perform radiographic procedures under supervision, with promotion to Radiologic Technologist once your Florida license is in hand.

Employer: UF Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another weekday training slot for recent radiography grads. Same core duties and requirements as above, just a slightly different daytime schedule.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift surgical floor role focused on high-touch, patient-centered care. Requires 1 year RN experience, with access to 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition help, and strong clinical resources.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,415/week (48 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(48 hrs, 12-hr day shifts) Contract: 13 weeks, start 01/04/2027

Day-shift RRT travel contract with 48 guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Comes with dental, vision, CE, life insurance, and first-priority access to more HCA jobs.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,001/week (40 hrs, 8-hr days)

(40 hrs, 8-hr days) Contract: 12 weeks, ASAP start

Radiation therapy travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision. Good for experienced therapists wanting a quick-start contract.

Employer: UF Health

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Non-clinical but very patient-facing role handling surgery scheduling, insurance verification, prior auths, estimates, and payment plans. Needs 3+ years financial/physician office experience and CPT/ICD-9/10 knowledge.

Employer: MedSource Travelers

MedSource Travelers Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $1,930/week (36 hrs, 8-hr days)

(36 hrs, 8-hr days) Contract: 12 weeks, start 11/18/2026

Radiation therapy contract with weekly and holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, CE, and referral bonuses. Florida Clearinghouse registration required before placement.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel/Local contract, full-time

Pay: Approx. $2,173/week (40 hrs, 10-hr days)

(40 hrs, 10-hr days) Contract: 26 weeks, start 11/23/2026, 7a–5p

High-paying cath lab tech contract with day-one benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and license assistance. Requires 1 year of experience.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $1,745/week (36 hrs, 12-hr days)

(36 hrs, 12-hr days) Contract: 13 weeks

Another RRT travel option with day shifts, weekly pay, and dental, vision, CE, and referral bonuses. They also place locally if you don’t want to travel far.

Employer: Medasource

Medasource Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,587/week (40 hrs, 5x8 days)

(40 hrs, 5x8 days) Contract: 13 weeks, start 11/05/2026

Rehab PT contract with solid pay for therapists with 2+ years’ experience, active PT license, ACLS, and BLS. Comes with medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, and weekly pay.

Employer: Community Hospice and Palliative Care

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, nights (4:30 p.m.–8:30 a.m. coverage)

Salary: Not listed

After-hours hospice RN role doing in-person visits across homes and facilities. Needs 2+ years acute care experience, FL RN license, CPR, and a reliable car; ideal if you’re drawn to end-of-life care.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Travel/contract

Pay: $2,058–$2,166/week (5x8 days)

(5x8 days) Contract: 12 weeks, ASAP start

Radiation therapy contract at a leading facility, typically needing 2 years recent specialty experience. Voyage focuses on high-paying travel roles nationwide if you want more options.

Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead lab operations at a 523-bed hospital, supervising staff, quality, and compliance. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology, several years as a Med Tech, and a FL Supervisor License in all 5 specialties (or ability to obtain), plus strong HCA benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have many related openings in Gainesville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.