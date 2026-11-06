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Gainesville
🏥 Gainesville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
9 days ago
Gainesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to travel gigs that pay very well. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from new grads to seasoned specialists.
Pharmacist OP WES
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ambulatory care role rotating between Shands Outpatient and Medical Plaza Pharmacies. Great fit if you’re a Florida-licensed pharmacist who likes clinic settings, insurance work, and direct patient care.
Endodontist
- Employer: Sage Dental
- Location: Gainesville, FL area
- Type: Part-time (build your own schedule)
- Pay: Up to 55% of production; 2024 avg around $750,000 for 3–5 days/week, top over $1M
High-earning specialty role with sign-on bonus, no fees for materials or staff, and total control of your schedule. Requires DMD/DDS, FL license, and Endodontic residency.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist - $2,880/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Pay: Approx. $2,880/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
- Contract: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026
Allied health travel role in IR with day shifts and a strong weekly package. Good for experienced IR techs wanting a high-paying short-term assignment.
Sonographer – HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a brand-new, 90-bed hospital opening Spring 2026 with cutting-edge tech and a 30-bed rehab unit. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition and loan support, and big growth potential in the HCA network.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Retail pharmacist role with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, student loan match, and family-forming benefits. Ideal if you like community pharmacy, immunizations, and patient counseling.
Medical Assistant – North Florida Urology Assoc.
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights, weekends, holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic MA role with steady weekday hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections, labs, and minor procedures, with strong benefits and education support.
RN Pulmonary Unit – Nights
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Pulmonary inpatient nursing on nights at a 523-bed acute care center. Requires 1 year RN experience, offers robust medical, retirement, tuition and loan assistance, and a big-system career ladder.
Graduate Rad Technologist – Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for new rad tech grads. You’ll perform radiographic procedures under supervision, with promotion to Radiologic Technologist once your Florida license is in hand.
Graduate Rad Technologist – Mon–Fri 7:45a–4:15p
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another weekday training slot for recent radiography grads. Same core duties and requirements as above, just a slightly different daytime schedule.
RN Inpatient Surgical – Nights
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift surgical floor role focused on high-touch, patient-centered care. Requires 1 year RN experience, with access to 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition help, and strong clinical resources.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,415/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,415/week (48 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)
- Contract: 13 weeks, start 01/04/2027
Day-shift RRT travel contract with 48 guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Comes with dental, vision, CE, life insurance, and first-priority access to more HCA jobs.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,001/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,001/week (40 hrs, 8-hr days)
- Contract: 12 weeks, ASAP start
Radiation therapy travel role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision. Good for experienced therapists wanting a quick-start contract.
Coordinator Surgical/Financial Services – Congenital Heart
- Employer: UF Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Non-clinical but very patient-facing role handling surgery scheduling, insurance verification, prior auths, estimates, and payment plans. Needs 3+ years financial/physician office experience and CPT/ICD-9/10 knowledge.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $1,930/week
- Employer: MedSource Travelers
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $1,930/week (36 hrs, 8-hr days)
- Contract: 12 weeks, start 11/18/2026
Radiation therapy contract with weekly and holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, CE, and referral bonuses. Florida Clearinghouse registration required before placement.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,173/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel/Local contract, full-time
- Pay: Approx. $2,173/week (40 hrs, 10-hr days)
- Contract: 26 weeks, start 11/23/2026, 7a–5p
High-paying cath lab tech contract with day-one benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and license assistance. Requires 1 year of experience.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,745/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $1,745/week (36 hrs, 12-hr days)
- Contract: 13 weeks
Another RRT travel option with day shifts, weekly pay, and dental, vision, CE, and referral bonuses. They also place locally if you don’t want to travel far.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab Unit – $2,587/week
- Employer: Medasource
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,587/week (40 hrs, 5x8 days)
- Contract: 13 weeks, start 11/05/2026
Rehab PT contract with solid pay for therapists with 2+ years’ experience, active PT license, ACLS, and BLS. Comes with medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, and weekly pay.
RN – Triage Runner (Nights)
- Employer: Community Hospice and Palliative Care
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, nights (4:30 p.m.–8:30 a.m. coverage)
- Salary: Not listed
After-hours hospice RN role doing in-person visits across homes and facilities. Needs 2+ years acute care experience, FL RN license, CPR, and a reliable car; ideal if you’re drawn to end-of-life care.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,058–$2,166/week
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Travel/contract
- Pay: $2,058–$2,166/week (5x8 days)
- Contract: 12 weeks, ASAP start
Radiation therapy contract at a leading facility, typically needing 2 years recent specialty experience. Voyage focuses on high-paying travel roles nationwide if you want more options.
Laboratory Supervisor
- Employer: HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead lab operations at a 523-bed hospital, supervising staff, quality, and compliance. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology, several years as a Med Tech, and a FL Supervisor License in all 5 specialties (or ability to obtain), plus strong HCA benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have many related openings in Gainesville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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