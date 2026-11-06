🍽️ Several Gainesville Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Gainesville’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like fast-paced kitchens or guest-facing roles. Here are a few standout openings hiring now.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work the line at a popular seafood spot known for training and promoting from within. You’ll prep dishes to house standards, keep your station clean, and follow safety rules, with medical benefits, paid vacation, dining discounts, and growth opportunities for those who qualify.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, cleaning, and food storage to health standards. This is a good fit if you’re organized, can stay on your feet, and want benefits, paid vacation, training, and room to advance in the restaurant.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

McDonald's (independent franchisee) Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage department managers, and drive results in quality, service, and cleanliness. This role is for experienced leaders and comes with advancement potential, job training, and education support through Archways to Opportunity.

Employer: Hyatt Place Gainesville Downtown

Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role handling night audit accounting work plus front desk/host duties at a modern downtown hotel. Good for night owls with hospitality or supervisory experience who like both numbers and guest service.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.