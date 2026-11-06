🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

Gainesville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

(formerly Alachua County Humane Society) Phone: (352) 373-5855

Gomez is a sweet little smoocher who thinks he’s a lap dog. He’s been doing well in foster care with an older dog and with kids, with just a few normal puppy moments. If you’re ready for puppy kisses and training a young dog, Gomez could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Gomez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus

Phone: (352) 373-5855

Peach is a lovely young mixed-breed girl with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s the perfect size for a family looking for a medium dog and is waiting at the shelter to show you her sweet side.

👉 Meet Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Moshe is a small adult Chihuahua mix with a handsome black-and-white coat. With a low adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Moshe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus

Phone: (352) 373-5855

Dew is the pup who is friends with everyone. He’s shown great manners with kids, cats, and dogs. At around eight months old, he’s playful, always smiling, and loves life. If you want a happy, social dog who will be your best friend, Dew is your guy.

👉 Meet Dew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Plenty of Pit Bulls

Phone: (352) 405-1696

Dani is a loving, playful young puppy who is very smart and eager to please. Even while healing from fractures and on strict crate rest, she stays cheerful and engaged. She enjoys food puzzles and figuring things out, making her a fun match for someone who likes training and enrichment games.

👉 Meet Dani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida – North Campus

Phone: (352) 373-5855

Skeeter is a sweet, easygoing guy who loves people, affection, and food. He’s dog-friendly, playful, and cuddly, but also happy to relax on the couch. He walks well on a leash, knows “sit,” and does well for baths and vet visits. After time in foster care, he’s been learning how to settle into home life.

👉 Meet Skeeter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Belle is a young American Bulldog mix with a pretty brown-and-white coat. With her low adoption fee, she’s a great option for someone looking for a strong, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

Burt is a young male American Bulldog mix with a striking white coat and brown patches. He’s another budget-friendly adoption for families who love this sturdy, athletic breed type.

👉 Meet Burt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gainesville, FL, consider visiting these shelters, calling about a dog who caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one visit away for each of these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.