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Gainesville

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

8 days ago

Gainesville has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping to go home soon. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit our local shelters.

Sissy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnemW_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bubby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jW1a_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Bubby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jiji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEwjg_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Jiji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tombo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQBZ5_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Tombo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rvk6z_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tilly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKJ8A_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

R.P

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iZjw_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet R.P and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4TtE_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dijon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kAyp_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Dijon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Vinegar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XxLX_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Vinegar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cadence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1HlU_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
  • Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Matilda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbSmX_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Greta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZcbT_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Greta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWMO2_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lavender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4SqX_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Lavender and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gwen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0g5l_1GoNQzza00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sylvia

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
  • Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Sylvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these faces caught your eye, please call the shelter listed and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Gainesville cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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