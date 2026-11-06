🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville

Gainesville has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping to go home soon. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit our local shelters.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Bubby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Jiji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Tombo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet R.P and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Dijon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Vinegar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)

Phone: (352) 373-5855

👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Greta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Lavender and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources

Phone: (352) 264-6870

👉 Meet Sylvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these faces caught your eye, please call the shelter listed and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Gainesville cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.