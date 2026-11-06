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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Gainesville
Gainesville has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping to go home soon. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit our local shelters.
Sissy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bubby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Bubby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jiji
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Jiji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tombo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Tombo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Nola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
R.P
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet R.P and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranch
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dijon
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Dijon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vinegar
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Vinegar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cadence
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of North Central Florida - North Campus (formerly Alachua County Humane Society)
- Phone: (352) 373-5855
👉 Meet Cadence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matilda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Greta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lavender
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Lavender and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gwen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sylvia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Alachua County Animal Resources
- Phone: (352) 264-6870
👉 Meet Sylvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these faces caught your eye, please call the shelter listed and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Gainesville cats find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.