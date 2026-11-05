🍽️ Gainesville FL Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Gainesville’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to brunch spots and popular local restaurants. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in the kitchen), there’s a good mix of day, night, and weekend shifts open.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Be the first smile guests see at this busy, high‑volume restaurant. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage the wait list, reset tables, and help keep service flowing smoothly, with training, dining discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Support the servers and keep the dining room running. You’ll clear and reset tables, help guests as they leave, and jump in where needed, with benefits like medical (if eligible), paid vacation, and strong training.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Full‑time line cook role in a busy kitchen, preparing dishes to spec and keeping a clean, organized station. Great fit if you have at least a year of cooking experience and want benefits, discounted meals, and advancement.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the heart of the kitchen clean and moving. You’ll handle dish and pot washing, storage, and sanitation to meet health standards, with medical (if eligible), paid vacation, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: UF Health Psych Hospital, Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.63–$18.64 per hour

Prep and serve food in a hospital setting while supporting patients and staff. Duties include basic prep, serving, cleaning, and following food safety rules, with a solid benefits package and healthcare‑focused mission.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Gainesville, FL (franchise role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead each shift as the on‑duty manager, keeping guests happy and the team on track. You’ll supervise staff and support the GM/Assistant Manager; high school diploma/GED and valid driver’s license expected.

Employer: Darden / Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (not listed)

Keep dishes, the dish area, and back of house spotless so the team can serve guests. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth potential.

Employer: Quality Inn – SW Williston Road

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Listed as Full-time; schedule is part-time weekends (Sat–Sun 7am–3pm) with extra shifts as needed

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Work the front desk checking guests in and out, taking reservations, and answering calls. Great for someone reliable with strong customer service skills who can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: Keke’s Breakfast Cafe (KJ Cafes)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time (daytime, with growth to full-time)

Pay: Starting at $20/hr + tips on serving shifts

Run busy breakfast and lunch shifts, then be home by late afternoon. You’ll lead the floor, support the team, and still serve tables sometimes, with weekly pay, meal discounts, and a clear path into management.

Employer: Local pizza pub (name not listed)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time (4–30 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00–$27.46 per hour

Serve pizza, wings, beer, and wine in a lively pub setting. You’ll use a POS system, handle cash, and give friendly, attentive service; prior food service experience is required.

Employer: Keke’s Breakfast Cafe (KJ Cafes)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Part-time (daytime)

Pay: Starting at $15/hr

Keep dishes and pans flowing for a busy breakfast and lunch line, with no late nights. No experience needed, just weekend availability and the ability to be on your feet; offers weekly pay, meal discount, and growth into kitchen roles.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group USA)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead patient dining services in a hospital environment, managing a team that delivers meals with care and accuracy. Ideal for someone with hospitality or foodservice management experience who wants strong benefits and a mission‑driven role.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Gainesville’s hospitality spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.