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Gainesville

🎓 Gainesville Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching Roles Now Hiring

3 days ago
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Gainesville’s early childhood centers are busy and growing, which means steady demand for caring teachers. If you love working with little kids and want a stable role, these openings are worth a look.

Lead Teacher – Early Childhood

  • Employer: Learning Care
  • Location: Gainesville, FL
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Lead your own classroom, guide other teachers, and help preschoolers grow socially and academically. This role stands out for no nights or weekends, 50% childcare discount, benefits with 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support if you want to grow your career in early education.

Assistant Teacher – Child Care Center

  • Employer: Learning Care
  • Location: Gainesville, FL
  • Type: Part-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re starting out or returning to work and love helping kids. You’ll support classroom activities, keep things organized and fun, and get extensive training in child development, with work that can be done indoors and outdoors.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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