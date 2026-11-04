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👔 Gainesville, FL Executive & Management – Multiple Open Roles
Gainesville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in healthcare, construction, and higher ed. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up.
Therapy Regional Manager - Gainesville / Ocala
- Employer: Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Location: Gainesville, FL (regional role covering Gainesville/Ocala)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead therapy services across multiple clinics, guiding managers, supervisors, and therapists to deliver high-quality patient care. This role is a fit if you have 3+ years in therapy management, strong people leadership skills, and are comfortable with KPIs, financial data, and regional travel.
Sr. Project Manager (HVAC)
- Employer: KAR & Larrabee Mechanical Contractors
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee major HVAC projects from design through close-out, managing budgets, schedules, and field teams. Ideal for someone with 8–10 years of HVAC or construction project management, strong software skills (Procore, Bluebeam, MS Project), and a desire to lead large commercial jobs.
Research Administration Manager
- Employer: University of Florida – Dept. of Plant Pathology
- Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL
- Type: Full-time, Time-Limited
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
- Application deadline: 11:55 p.m. ET, Nov 9, 2026
Manage a complex portfolio of research awards, including pre- and post-award grants, subawards, budgeting, compliance, and supervision of two staff. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree plus 4+ years in grant/contract administration who enjoys detailed financial work and supporting international research.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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