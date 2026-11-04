👔 Gainesville, FL Executive & Management – Multiple Open Roles

Gainesville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in healthcare, construction, and higher ed. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up.

Employer: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Location: Gainesville, FL (regional role covering Gainesville/Ocala)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead therapy services across multiple clinics, guiding managers, supervisors, and therapists to deliver high-quality patient care. This role is a fit if you have 3+ years in therapy management, strong people leadership skills, and are comfortable with KPIs, financial data, and regional travel.

Employer: KAR & Larrabee Mechanical Contractors

KAR & Larrabee Mechanical Contractors Location: Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee major HVAC projects from design through close-out, managing budgets, schedules, and field teams. Ideal for someone with 8–10 years of HVAC or construction project management, strong software skills (Procore, Bluebeam, MS Project), and a desire to lead large commercial jobs.

Employer: University of Florida – Dept. of Plant Pathology

Location: UF Main Campus, Gainesville, FL

Type: Full-time, Time-Limited

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Application deadline: 11:55 p.m. ET, Nov 9, 2026

Manage a complex portfolio of research awards, including pre- and post-award grants, subawards, budgeting, compliance, and supervision of two staff. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree plus 4+ years in grant/contract administration who enjoys detailed financial work and supporting international research.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.