Healthcare hiring is steady in Gahanna, Ohio right now, with options for both hands-on patient care and provider roles. Here are a couple of solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Central Ohio Urology Group / U.S. Urology Partners

Central Ohio Urology Group / Location: Gahanna, OH (outpatient clinical & research setting)

(outpatient clinical & research setting) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend direct patient care with cancer clinical trials for bladder and prostate patients. You’ll handle research treatment visits, catheterization and intravesical therapies, patient education, and chart review while working closely with urology and radiation oncology teams. Requires current RN license and either OCN certification or willingness to obtain it.

Employer: Gant Family Dentistry

Location: Gahanna, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (2–4 days/week)

Salary: Competitive base pay plus % of collections, paid bi-weekly

Join a local family dental office providing restorative care and exams while leading hygienists and assistants. This role is ideal if you want a steady patient base, paid time off, and room to build long-term relationships. Requires Doctorate in Dentistry and 1+ year of dental experience.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume tonight and send in an application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.