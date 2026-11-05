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Gahanna
Gahanna Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11
5 days ago
The City of Gahanna will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Gahanna Veterans Memorial Park, 73 W. Johnstown Road. Residents are invited to attend to remember, reflect, and thank those who have served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Gahanna
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