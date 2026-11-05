🏥 Gahanna Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Up to $55/hr

Healthcare hiring around Gahanna, Ohio is steady right now, with options from dental front desk to hands-on nursing and autism therapy. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Pure Dental

Pure Dental Location: Gahanna, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20–$30/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health & dental insurance, paid holidays, PTO, retirement plan

Friendly, growing dental office looking for someone who knows dental insurance, billing, scheduling, and treatment plans. Great fit if you like a positive, organized front desk role and want solid benefits with flexible 3–5 day schedules.

Employer: Bierman Autism Centers

Bierman Autism Centers Location: Gahanna, OH (center-based)

(center-based) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:15 am–4:45 pm , no travel

, no travel Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed) Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, disability, life, pet insurance, HSAs/FSAs, tuition help, student loan assistance

Work 1:1 with kids (ages 2–12) with autism, using play-based ABA therapy. No ABA experience needed—training is paid, and they cover your RBT exam. Good for people with backgrounds or interest in psychology, education, childcare, or social services who want clear growth paths.

Employer: Trinity Home Healthcare LLC

Trinity Home Healthcare LLC Location: Gahanna, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $40–$55/hour

Hands-on RN role doing assessment, meds, vitals, patient education, and care planning. Requires an active RN license and at least 1 year of experience, plus comfort with tube feeding, injections, and working across different clinical tasks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Gahanna are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.