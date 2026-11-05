🚧 Nov 7–8: Turn lane closures on North Hamilton Rd in Gahanna

🚧 North Hamilton Rd signal work may close turn lanes Nov 7–8

Crews will be upgrading the traffic signal system on North Hamilton Road, north of Havens Corners Road, on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

During this work, the left‑turn lanes into Clark Hall, the businesses that share its parking lot, and KEMBA Financial Credit Union will be periodically closed.

You can still get in:

Clark Hall & nearby businesses: Use southbound North Hamilton Road or the entrance off Granville Street .

Use or the . KEMBA Financial Credit Union: Use northbound North Hamilton Road.

If you drive in this area, plan a few extra minutes, use caution, and watch for road crews along the roadway.