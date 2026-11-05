🍽️ Gahanna Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gahanna’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Gahanna, OH

Pay: Starting at $14.00/hour , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, and lots of shift options (opening, mid, closing). Perks include flexible scheduling, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, therapy at no cost, fitness discounts, and restaurant/entertainment discounts.

Employer: DHC Chicken (CM Chicken)

Location: 109 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus/Gahanna area, OH

Pay: $5.50 – $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Why it’s appealing: Hiring servers, cashiers, and kitchen staff with flexible hours and an employee discount. You can walk in for an interview on weekdays from 3–5 PM and they’re looking for people age 17+.

Employer: Smoothie King

Location: Gahanna – Morse & Hamilton, OH

Pay: Up to $18/hour with tips

Type: Not listed (team-member role; likely part-time or flexible)

Not listed (team-member role; likely part-time or flexible) Why it’s appealing: Fun, upbeat spot with flexible schedules, free smoothie every shift, and a casual dress code (tee + athletic bottoms). No experience needed—they’ll train you, and there’s room to grow into shift lead or manager.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply or stop by this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.