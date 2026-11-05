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🛒 Gahanna Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Hiring
Gahanna has some solid front-line customer service jobs open right now, with flexible shifts and room to grow. If you like staying busy and talking to people, these are worth a look.
Cashier – Nights/Weekends
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Pay: $14.00/hour starting, with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Nights and weekends
Work the front counter and drive-thru, greet guests, take orders, and keep the dining room clean. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match (if eligible), and major holidays off.
Customer Service Associate – Morning Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Pay: $14.00/hour starting, with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Morning
Focus on drive-thru orders, assembling and running food, and chatting with guests to keep things upbeat. No experience needed, just 16+, reliable, and ready for a fast-paced, fun restaurant with weekly pay, flexible hours, and strong growth paths.
Seasonal Part-Time Fitting Room Associate
- Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
- Location: 379 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna, OH
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour starting
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
Help customers in the fitting room, keep the sales floor tidy, and jump on the register when needed. Good fit if you want seasonal hours, a store discount, and access to a wide range of benefits (401(k), health options, and more for those who meet hours/service requirements).
If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these front-line roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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